Dell considering potential spin-off of VMware stake

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Dell Technologies Inc is exploring a potential spin-off of its majority stake in VMware, the PC maker said on Wednesday.

The company said the exploration was in an early stage and any spin-off would not occur before September 2021.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

