Dell considering potential spin-off of VMware stake

July 15 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N is exploring a potential spin-off of its majority stake in VMware VMW.N, the PC maker said on Wednesday.

The company said the exploration was in an early stage and any spin-off would not occur before September 2021.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.