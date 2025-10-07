Dell Boosts Long-Term Financial Forecast; Reaffirms Q3, FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its Securities Analyst Meeting later on Tuesday, Dell Technologies (DELL) raised its long-term financial targets amid consistent financial performance. The company is also reaffirming its financial guidance for third quarter and for the full-year 2026.

For the long term, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share growth of 15 percent or better on annual revenue growth of 7 to 9 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings per share growth of 8 percent or better on annual revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent.

Dividend growth commitment is now 10 percent or more annually through fiscal 2030, compared to the prior forecast of 10 percent or more annually through fiscal 2028.

For the third quarter, the company continues to project earnings of $2.07 per share and adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share on revenues between $26.5 billion and $27.5 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.47 per share on revenues of $27.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company still expects earnings of $7.98 per share and adjusted earnings of $9.56 per share on revenues between $105.0 billion and $109.0 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $9.54 per share on revenues of $107.72 billion for the year.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, DELL is up 9.16 or 6.28 percent at $154.94.

