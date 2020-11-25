DELL Beats Q3 Earnings, Revenues Up on Solid Consumer Demand

Dell Technologies DELL reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of $2.03 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 46%. The figure increased 16% year over year.



Revenues on a non-GAAP basis inched up 3% year over year to $23.52 billion. Moreover, the figure beat the consensus mark by 7.3%.



Product revenues stayed at $17.35 billion. However, services revenues increased 10% year over year to $6.13 billion.



Recurring revenues, which includes deferred revenue amortization, utility, and as-a-Service delivered as part of Dell on Demand service, was roughly $6 billion, up 13% year over year.

Quarter in Detail

Infrastructure Solutions Group (“ISG”) revenues were down 4% year over year to $8.02 billion.



This year-over-year drop was due to 2% fall in servers and networking revenues that totaled $4.16 billion. Moreover, storage revenues slid 7% year over year to $3.86 billion.



Dell witnessed strong demand for VxRail and PowerMax solutions, with double-digit growth in orders for both. PowerEdge server orders were up single digits sequentially.



Client Solutions Group (“CSG”) revenues were $12.29 billion, up 8% year over year. The company witnessed continued demand for remote work, learning and gaming solutions.



Commercial revenues increased 5% year over year to $8.78 billion. Moreover, consumer revenues were up 14% to $3.50 billion.



Based on orders, consumer direct business was up 47% with consumer direct online business up 62% in the reported quarter.



In consumer business, Dell witnessed double-digit revenue growth in Latitude and Precision notebooks and triple-digit revenue growth in Commercial Chromebooks. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company also witnessed robust growth in the XPS premium line and gaming systems including Alienware, with strong double-digit revenue growth for both notebooks and desktops.



Markedly, Dell was ranked third by both Gartner and IDC among all PC vendors, trailing Lenovo LNVGY and HP HPQ in their latest third-quarter report. (Read More:PC Sales Continue Benefiting From COVID-19 Pandemic-Led Demand)



VMware VMW revenues were $2.89 billion in the reported quarter, up 8% year over year, driven by portfolio strength. Notably, Dell has a majority stake in VMware.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross profit remained flat at $7.77 billion. Gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 33%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% year over year to $3.23 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 200 bps year over year to 14%.



Non-GAAP operating income was $2.73 billion, up 12% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin expanded 100 bps year over year to 12%.



ISG operating income fell 11% year over year to $882 million. However, CSG operating income jumped 36% year over year to $1 billion.



VMware’s operating income increased 18% year over year to $837 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Oct 30, 2020, Dell had $11.30 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $11.22 billion as of Jul 31, 2020. The company had undrawn revolver capacity of $5.9 billion.



Debt was $49.86 billion as of Oct 30, 2020, compared with $54.5 billion as of Jul 31, 2020.



Cash flow from operations was $3 billion in the reported quarter, up 64% year over year.

Outlook

Dell expects fourth-quarter revenues to increase in the 3-4% range sequentially. The company expects strong CSG results, with revenues slightly above normal seasonality of 2-3% growth sequentially. ISG revenues are expected to be lower than last year’s 4% sequential growth based on the continued softness in data center spending.



Dell plans to reduce core debt by approximately $5.5 billion in fiscal 2021 of which $2.4 billion is expected to pay in the fourth quarter of 2020.

