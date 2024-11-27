Dell and HP forecasts spark selloffs: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

UBS upgraded Dick’s Sporting ( DKS) to Buy

DKS) to Buy Piper Sandler downgraded Workday ( WDAY) to Neutral

WDAY) to Neutral Citi upgraded Urban Outfitters ( URBN) to Buy

URBN) to Buy Baird downgraded Kohl’s (KSS) to Neutral

Baird initiated coverage of Booking Holdings (BNKG) and Expedia ( EXPE) with Outperform ratings

3. AROUND THE WEB:

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 0.11%, or 51.44, to 44,808.87, the Nasdaq was down 1.14%, or 218.90, to 18,956.68, and the S&P 500 was down 0.54%, or 32.44, to 5,989.19.

