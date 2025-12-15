Dell and HP Are Raising Prices—And Investors Should Take Note

Rising prices are a red flag for consumers. Nobody likes paying more for a laptop or a printer. However, for investors tracking the technology hardware sector, recent reports that Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) are raising prices on commercial products should be viewed as a bullish signal, not a warning.

The trigger for these price hikes is a sharp increase in component costs. Specifically, the market is facing a scarcity of memory chips (DRAM and NAND) and solid-state drives (SSDs). Typically, in a weak economy, rising input costs crush profit margins because companies lack the leverage to pass those costs on to buyers. They simply have to eat the loss to keep sales moving.

But this time is different—Dell and HP are successfully passing higher costs along to enterprise customers. This ability to raise prices without cratering demand is a hallmark of pricing power. These price increases are defensive moves that demonstrate industry dominance, protecting earnings power as two massive trends, the Windows 11 refresh and the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout, begin to accelerate.

The Unstoppable Commercial Refresh

Why are corporate customers accepting higher prices? The simple answer is that they have no choice. Corporate IT departments are currently facing a structural deadline to upgrade aging computer fleets. This is driven by a double-trigger event, making hardware upgrades essential rather than optional.

The Pandemic Echo: Computers purchased during the 2020 and 2021 rush are now reaching the end of their useful lives. Batteries are degrading, and processors are slowing down, creating a natural replacement cycle.

Computers purchased during the 2020 and 2021 rush are now reaching the end of their useful lives. Batteries are degrading, and processors are slowing down, creating a natural replacement cycle. The Windows 10 Sunset: Microsoft is winding down support for Windows 10. This forces businesses to upgrade to hardware compatible with Windows 11 to ensure security compliance. Corporate IT directors cannot risk running unsupported software, making demand for new hardware inelastic.

The financial data confirms that this demand is robust. In its third quarter, Dell reported that revenue for its Client Solutions Group, which handles PC sales, grew 3% year-over-year (YOY). More importantly, the commercial side of that business grew 5% to $10.6 billion, outperforming the consumer segment. HP showed even stronger momentum in this area, with its Personal Systems commercial revenue jumping 7% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Beyond the operating system refresh, enterprises are future-proofing their fleets for AI. HP reported that AI PCs (computers equipped with specialized neural processing units) already represented more than 30% of its shipments in the fourth quarter. Companies are prioritizing performance over price sensitivity because they need devices capable of running AI workloads locally on the machine to ensure data privacy and reduce cloud computing costs.

Scale as a Moat: Winning the Supply War

The root cause of the current pricing dynamic is commodity scarcity. Management at Dell has noted difficulty in securing high-demand memory components. Interestingly, the boom in AI servers, which require massive amounts of high-performance memory, is partly responsible for squeezing the supply available for personal computers.

However, in the hardware market, size matters. As two of the largest PC manufacturers in the world, Dell and HP possess massive purchasing power and priority access to component supplies that smaller competitors lack. This scale acts as a defensive moat, allowing them to secure parts even when supply is tight.

HP has been transparent about the financial impact of these rising costs. Management explicitly guided for a 30-cent earnings per share (EPS) impact in fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) due to rising commodity costs, with the pressure weighted toward the second half of the year. To mitigate this, HP is pulling three specific levers:

Strategic Pricing: Passing costs to customers where demand is strongest. Portfolio Redesign: Adjusting hardware configurations to optimize memory usage without sacrificing performance. Structural Efficiency: HP launched a new FY2026 Plan targeting $1 billion in gross run-rate savings by the end of 2028.

This efficiency plan involves using AI to automate product development and customer support, allowing the company to reduce its global workforce by approximately 4,000 to 6,000 employees. This demonstrates that even if gross margins face pressure from component inflation, HP is actively protecting its operating margins through internal efficiency.

A Tale of Two Investments: Growth vs. Income

Although both companies benefit from AI adoption and the PC upgrade cycle, their investment cases diverge significantly.

Dell Technologies (DELL): The AI Growth Play

Dell has positioned itself as a primary infrastructure provider for the AI revolution.

While it is known for PCs, the primary valuation driver is now its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG).

Record Performance: In the third quarter, ISG revenue surged 24% to a record $14.1 billion, driven by a 37% jump in servers and networking revenue.

In the third quarter, ISG revenue surged 24% to a record $14.1 billion, driven by a 37% jump in servers and networking revenue. The Backlog: The demand for AI servers is immediate and massive. Dell reported a record $18.4 billion backlog and $12.3 billion in orders for the quarter.

Dell’s stock price recently dipped approximately 6% following news of insider selling by Director Egon Durban. While insider sales can generate negative headlines, the business's fundamental metrics suggest the growth trajectory remains intact. Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of roughly 15.7x, Dell trades at a premium to HP, but this is justified by its high-growth exposure to data center spending.

HP Inc. (HPQ): The Value & Yield Play

HP is the play for investors seeking stability and income. The stock has faced pressure in 2025, down roughly 24% year-to-date, primarily due to a decline in the print market. However, the company remains a cash-generating machine, producing $2.9 billion in free cash flow for the fiscal year.

Income: HP management recently raised the quarterly dividend to 30 cents per share, resulting in a dividend yield of approximately 4.85%.

HP management recently raised the quarterly dividend to 30 cents per share, resulting in a dividend yield of approximately 4.85%. Valuation: Trading at a discounted P/E ratio of roughly 7.9x, HP offers a significant safety margin.

For value investors, the combination of a high yield, aggressive share buybacks, and the stabilizing commercial PC market makes HP an attractive income vehicle that pays you to wait for the turnaround.

Buying the Hardware Renaissance

The hardware cycle is shifting from a post-pandemic recovery to an era of essential upgrades. Rising component prices in 2025 are a hurdle, but Dell and HP are uniquely equipped to clear it. Their ability to raise prices without stalling commercial revenue growth confirms healthy demand from the corporate sector.

Whether an investor seeks the high-growth potential of Dell’s AI infrastructure engine or the steady income reliability of HP’s dividends, the current environment supports a bullish view on both. The headwinds of inflation are real, but for these legacy tech giants, they are manageable challenges that highlight their market dominance.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.