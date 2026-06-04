Dell and Dream Finders Homes have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 4, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Dell Technologies DELL as the Bull of the Day and The Campbell's Company CPB as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Micron Technology MU, Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL, NVIDIA Corp.’s NVDA.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital futures, providing customers with a broad and innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era. The stock sports the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS revisions remaining bullish across the board.

DELL Crushes Earnings

Dell Technologies recently crushed earnings, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by nearly 60% and posting a sizable 23% sales surprise. Sales grew by a double-digit 88% YoY, whereas earnings climbed an even more impressive 214%. Shares have surged on the results, up a staggering 230% in 2026 alone and widely outperforming.

It was a record-breaking release for Dell, posting company highs across several key areas related to the AI frenzy, including AI-optimized servers, which saw an incredible 760% YoY growth rate. The favorable momentum led the company to raise its FY27 sales guidance, with the new midpoint implying 50% YoY growth over FY26. The new annual guidance reflects a clear acceleration relative to last year, when DELL’s sales grew by 20% YoY.

Unsurprisingly, analysts have also upwardly adjusted their sales expectations for DELL’s current and next fiscal years following the release, helping further underpin just how strong the demand picture has become for the company. In fact, DELL stated that the AI opportunity shows no signs of slowing.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

Only a small percentage of stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Dell Technologies ( DELL ) would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Campbell's Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded convenience food products.

The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), with EPS revisions remaining bearish across the board.

CPB Shares Keep Struggling

CPB shares have continued to see weak action in 2026, down nearly 25% and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. Quarterly results have largely been disappointing as of late, with shares facing pressure following its latest earnings release.

CPB fell short of the latest Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by more than 10%, with sales also coming in 1.6% lower than expected. Concerning growth, sales fell by nearly 5% YoY, whereas earnings were down 31%. Earnings growth has been weak for the company over the last several years.

CPB also lowered its current-year outlook following the above-mentioned period, helping explain the downward revisions we’ve seen. The company does remain confident in a potential turnaround, though, looking to mitigate recent cost headwinds while also leaning into new product innovation.

The weak price action has boosted its dividend yield in a big way, though, with shares currently yielding a sizable 7.5% annually. That said, the weak EPS outlook remains a big headwind, with positive revisions needed in a big way to turn around sentiment.

Bottom Line

Negative earnings estimate revisions stemming from a guidance cut paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

The Campbell’s Company ( CPB ) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, the best idea would be to focus on stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

Additional content:

2 AI Memory Stocks Outperforming NVIDIA, with Big Upside Ahead

Micron vs Marvell: Only One AI Semiconductor Stock Is a Buy This June

Two of the most prominent semiconductor stocks, Micron Technology and Marvell Technology, Inc., have surged more than 300% over the past year, fueled by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. While Micron has recently joined the trillion-dollar market capitalization club, Marvell is positioning itself as a potential entrant. With both companies having a compelling growth story, the key question is which makes a better buy in June.

Reasons to Be Bullish on Micron

Micron continues to see strong demand for its state-of-the-art high-bandwidth memory (“HBM”) chips as hyperscalers increase their investments in AI infrastructure. Higher demand for HBM chips amid tight supply conditions boosted Micron’s pricing power and helped the company surpass a $1 trillion market value.

HBM chips are in demand because of their ability to handle complex workloads efficiently while consuming less power. Nonetheless, the constrained supply of HBM chips is anticipated to persist this year, and the resulting demand-supply imbalance is likely to support Micron’s long-term growth outlook. In addition, tight supply conditions for Micron’s NAND flash chips are expected to persist through mid-next year, further enhancing the potential for margin expansion.

For the fiscal third quarter of 2026, Micron expects a strong gross margin of around 81%, indicating solid financial momentum, according to investors.micron.com. The Sanjay Mehrotra-led company also expects revenues of $33.5 billion in the fiscal third quarter of 2026, up from $23.86 billion in the fiscal second quarter of 2026, driven by growing demand for its primarily HBM chips.

Reasons to Be Bullish on Marvell

Marvell’s shares soared more than 30% on Tuesday to $290.79, marking its largest single-day gain and pushing its market capitalization above $250 billion. But why? The rally was driven by recent comments from NVIDIA Corp.’s CEO, Jensen Huang, who suggested that Marvell could become the “next trillion-dollar company”. After all, Marvell’s networking and connecting chips play a critical role in data centers, where computing workloads are distributed across thousands of interconnected chips that need to exchange data rapidly.

Marvell’s products, anyhow, sit at the core of AI networking, and the company expects revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 to be $2.7 billion at the mid-point, up 35% year over year, according to investor.marvell.com. Marvell reported revenues of $2.418 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, surpassing expectations and signaling stronger-than-expected demand, particularly in AI-related infrastructure.

Marvell has, in fact, raised its revenue guidance for fiscal years 2027 and 2028, reflecting strong long-term demand for its products from customers and improving its revenue visibility. What’s more, the company generated a record operating cash flow of $638.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, which can be deployed towards research and development, supporting continued revenue growth.

Micron or Marvell: Which AI Chip Stock Should Investors Pick for June?

Surging demand for HBM and NAND chips amid tight supply conditions is bolstering Micron’s long-term growth and margins. Likewise, Marvell is gaining momentum, driven not only by bullish commentary but also by its central role in AI infrastructure, strong demand trends, improving guidance and robust cash generation.

However, despite strong revenue growth, Marvell’s GAAP profits are very low, indicating that a significant chunk of earnings is being reduced by acquisition-related costs and other expenses. Marvell’s $34.5 million in GAAP profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 translates into a margin of just 1-2%, which is relatively weak for a semiconductor company of its size.

Moreover, Marvell’s debt-to-equity ratio of 27.2% far exceeds Micron’s 13.2%, suggesting greater financial risk and increased susceptibility to economic downturns.

Taken together, these factors make Micron a better buy than Marvell as of now. Additionally, buying Micron’s shares is reasonably more affordable compared with its peers, giving investors a potential advantage. Per the price/earnings (P/E) ratio, MU trades at 17.83 forward earnings. In comparison, the Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s forward earnings multiple is 22.78.

On the other hand, MRVL’s forward P/E ratio stands at 75.74 compared to 46.29 for the Electronics - Semiconductors industry.

Micron currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Marvel has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Campbell's Company (CPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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