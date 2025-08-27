This is the last big week of earnings in the second quarter 2025 earnings season. Not only will NVIDIA report earnings, but other big technology companies like Marvell, Dell and Autodesk will as well.

Additionally, many niche retailers will be reporting including The Gap, Williams-Sonoma, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Five Below.

Great Earnings Surprise Track Records

It’s difficult to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for several years in a row. But these companies all have solid earnings surprise track records with one company having a perfect 5-year record.

It takes good communication from management to the analysts to achieve a strong earnings surprise record.

Will these companies beat again this quarter?

Dell and 2 Other Must See Earnings Charts

1. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. ( CRWD )

CrowdStrike has a perfect 5-year earnings surprise record. It has not missed in that time. That’s impressive given that it includes part of 2020, which was the beginning of the pandemic.

Shares of CrowdStrike have sold off in the last month, falling 12.3%. It’s still not a cheap stock. CrowdStrike trades with a forward P/E of 119. A P/E over 30 is considered extremely expensive.

Will CrowdStrike beat again?

2. Ulta Beauty, Inc. ( ULTA )

Ulta Beauty has only missed once in the last 5 years, and it was in 2024. That’s impressive given the supply chain issues that retailers have dealt with in the last 5 years.

Shares of Ulta Beauty are up 22% year-to-date but you won’t get it cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 22. 1 estimate has been revised higher for the quarter in the last 7 days. That’s bullish.

Will Ulta Beauty beat again?

3. Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL )

Dell Technologies has only missed twice in the last 5 years but one of those misses was last quarter.

Shares of Dell are up just 5.1% year-to-date. That is underperforming the S&P 500 which is up 8%. Earnings are expected to be up 16.6% this fiscal year. Dell is cheap with a forward P/E of just 13.8. A P/E under 15 indicates value.

Will Dell turn it around this quarter and get back on track with earnings beats?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of ULTA in her personal portfolio.]

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.