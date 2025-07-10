Delixy Holdings Limited Completes Initial Public Offering Raising $8 Million on Nasdaq

Delixy Holdings Limited completed its IPO, raising $8 million by offering 2 million shares at $4.00 each.

Delixy Holdings Limited has successfully closed its initial public offering, raising $8 million through the sale of 2,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share, with 1,350,000 shares offered by the company and the remainder by selling shareholders. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "DLXY." The company plans to use the proceeds to expand its product offerings, strengthen its market position, explore strategic acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes. The offering was led by Bancroft Capital, LLC, with U.S. legal representation from Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP. Delixy is primarily involved in trading oil-related products across Southeast Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East.

Potential Positives

Delixy Holdings Limited successfully completed its initial public offering, raising a total of US$5.4 million, which will facilitate growth and operational expansion.

The company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which enhances its visibility and credibility in the financial markets.

Proceeds from the offering are earmarked for strategic initiatives, including product expansion and potential acquisitions, indicating a proactive growth strategy.

The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis, which is a positive signal regarding investor confidence and the company's financial stability.

Potential Negatives

The company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of Ordinary Shares offered by the Selling Shareholders or Resale Shareholders, indicating that a portion of the offering was not beneficial to the company.

The total gross proceeds raised (US$8 million) may be considered relatively low for a public offering, which could impact investor confidence in the company's financial potential.

The press release highlights the inherent risks in forward-looking statements, suggesting uncertainty around the company's future performance, which could deter potential investors.

FAQ

What is the recent initial public offering by Delixy Holdings Limited?

Delixy Holdings Limited closed its IPO on July 9, 2025, offering 2,000,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 each.

How much gross proceeds did Delixy Holdings raise from the IPO?

The offering raised total gross proceeds of $8 million, with the company receiving $5.4 million after expenses.

Which stock exchange is Delixy Holdings listed on?

Delixy Holdings is trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "DLXY."

What will the proceeds from the IPO be used for?

Proceeds will be used to expand product offerings, strengthen market position, and for working capital and corporate purposes.

Who acted as the underwriter for the IPO?

Bancroft Capital, LLC served as the sole lead underwriter for Delixy Holdings' initial public offering.

Singapore, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delixy Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DLXY) (the “Company” or “Delixy”), a Singapore-based company engaged in the trading of oil related products, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,000,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.000005 per share, (“Ordinary Shares”), 1,350,000 of which were offered by the Company and 650,000 by the selling shareholders Mega Origin Holdings Limited (as to 325,000 Ordinary Shares) and Novel Majestic Limited (as to 325,000 Ordinary Shares) (the “Selling Shareholders”), at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Ordinary Share, raising total gross proceeds of US$8 million in the aggregate to the Company and Selling Shareholders.





The Ordinary Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 9, 2025 under the ticker symbol “DLXY.”





The Company also registered a resale prospectus concurrent with the Offering for the resale of 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares held by Cosmic Magnet Limited, Rosywood Holdings Limited, Dragon Circle Limited, Novel Majestic Limited, and Golden Legend Ventures Limited (the “Resale Shareholders”).





The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$5.4 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of Ordinary Shares offered by the Selling Shareholders or Resale Shareholders in the Offering.





Proceeds from the Offering will be used for: (i) expanding product offerings; (ii) strengthening market position; (iii) potentially making strategic acquisitions and business cooperations, including joint ventures and/or strategic alliances and (iv) general working capital and corporate purposes.





The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Bancroft Capital, LLC acted as the sole lead underwriter for the Offering. Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Company, led by William S. Rosenstadt and Mengyi “Jason” Ye, and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Underwriters, led by W. David Mannheim, Ashley Wu and Kathryn Simons, in connection with the Offering.





A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (File Number: 333-283248), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on July 8, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Bancroft Capital, LLC, 501 Office Center Drive, Suite 130, Fort Washington, PA 19034, or by telephone at +1 (484) 546-8000. In addition, copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.







About Delixy Holdings Limited







Delixy Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based company principally engaged in the trading of oil-related products, including (i) crude oil and (ii) oil-based products such as fuel oils, motor gasoline, additives, gas condensate, base oils, asphalt, petrochemicals and naphtha (heavy gasoline). Operating across multiple countries in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Middle East, Delixy has established a strong presence in the region’s oil trading markets. While Delixy maintains a diversified portfolio of oil products, crude oil trading represents a core aspect of its business. The Company leverages its strong existing relationships with customers and suppliers as well as deep industry expertise to provide value-added services, including tailored recommendations on optimal trading strategies and shipping and logistical support where required. In addition, the Company’s financing capabilities allow it to extend credit terms to customers while satisfying suppliers’ immediate payment terms. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://ir.delixy.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Registration Statement and other filings with the SEC.







For media inquiries, please contact:









Delixy Holdings Limited







Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@delixy.com









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





