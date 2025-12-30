Delixy Holdings HY Profit Increases, But Revenue Decreases

(RTTNews) - Delixy Holdings Limited (DLXY), a Singapore-based company engaged in the trading of oil related products, reported that its net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased to $560 thousand or $0.037 per share from $450 thousand or $0.030 per share in the same period last year.

But revenues for the period were $102.0 million, a decrease from $143.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the lower selling price, following weak oil demand and lower international oil price in first half of 2025.

