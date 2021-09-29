Delivery times for iPhone 13 stretch as COVID-19 hits Vietnam suppliers -Nikkei

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Buyers of Apple's AAPL.O new iPhone 13 face longer-than-expected delivery times because of a wave of COVID-19 infections in Vietnam, where components for the device's new camera module are assembled, Nikkei Asia said.

The disruption, which could ease as soon as mid-October, is linked to a constriction in supplies of modules for the phone's four models, as a significant number of components are assembled in Vietnam, it said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

