Delivery platform Foodpanda moves ahead with Myanmar expansion

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero's DHER.DE Asia-focused delivery platform Foodpanda on Thursday said it would stick with plans to expand its grocery offerings in Myanmar, despite the uncertainty from a military coup this week.

"Overall, in 2021, we definitely have it our plans to launch in these four markets," its new verticals director Abhishek Sahay told reporters, referring the company's plan to expand its grocery delivery service, Pandamart, in Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Japan.

Sahay said the firm was monitoring the situation in Myanmar and that it would assess that before committing to a number of stores.

Pandamart operates small warehouses placed at key locations so that groceries could be delivered in under half an hour, he said.

Foodpanda, best-known for its food delivery business, launched Pandamart in 2019 in Singapore. As of January, it has a presence in 40 cities and eight markets in Asia including Thailand, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Among its new markets, except Japan, Foodpanda already delivers food and has an exisiting customer base, which would help spur growth for its new service, he said.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

