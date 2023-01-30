Delivery Hero's Glovo to lay off 250 employees worldwide

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

January 30, 2023 — 05:17 am EST

Written by Joan Faus for Reuters ->

BARCELONA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spain's Glovo, a unit of Germany's Delivery Hero DHER.DE, said on Monday it planned to lay off 250 workers globally, citing a drop in orders and inefficiencies after the COVID-19 pandemic drove a hiring surge.

The layoffs, which will mainly affect Glovo's Barcelona offices, represent a 6.5% reduction in the company's global workforce.

A Glovo spokesperson told Reuters the company had increased hiring because of COVID but now saw inefficiencies, adding that the decision was also influenced by macroeconomic factors.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.