Delivery Hero's Glovo to lay off 250 employees worldwide

BARCELONA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spain's Glovo, a unit of Germany's Delivery Hero DHER.DE, said on Monday it planned to lay off 250 workers globally, citing a drop in orders and inefficiencies after the COVID-19 pandemic drove a hiring surge.

The layoffs, which will mainly affect Glovo's Barcelona offices, represent a 6.5% reduction in the company's global workforce.

A Glovo spokesperson told Reuters the company had increased hiring because of COVID but now saw inefficiencies, adding that the decision was also influenced by macroeconomic factors.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.