Delivery Hero's food delivery business on track to break-even in 2022

German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero said on Thursday it was on track to generate a positive adjusted core profit for its food delivery business as early as this year after a spike in its first-quarter sales.

The Berlin-based group's revenues grew 52% year-on-year to 2.1 billion euros ($2.21 billion) in the first three months of 2022.

Delivery Hero said it was on a "clear path" towards a break-even for the full group in 2023.

($1 = 0.9523 euros)

