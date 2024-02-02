Delivery Hero: Talks ongoing on potential foodpanda sale in Southeast Asia

Adds details from the statement, context and share details in paragraph 6

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero DHER.DE said on Friday that talks for the potential sale of the company's foodpanda business in selected markets in Southeast Asia were ongoing.

"There are market rumors that the negotiations for the potential sale have collapsed. We confirm that the negotiations for the potential sale are ongoing, and, thus, the rumors are false," the company said in a statement.

The New Straits Times reported on Friday that talks with Grab GRAB.O on a foodpanda sale had collapsed.

Shares, which had dropped over 13% in morning trade after the report, pared losses and were down 6.6% to 20.08 euros at 11:46 GMT.

Delivery Hero has been trying to divest its loss-making Southeast Asian business in a wider effort to reach profitability while maintaining growth, as investor concerns regarding the company's cash position grow.

Selected Southeast Asian markets include Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, it said.

If an agreement is reached and signed, the transaction is expected to be subject to certain conditions, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals in relevant jurisdictions, the company added.

