News & Insights

Markets

Delivery Hero: CFO Emmanuel Thomassin To Remain Until Sept.-end

March 25, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) announced the departure date of Emmanuel Thomassin, Chief Financial Officer. Thomassin will remain until the end of September 2024. The Supervisory Board is engaged in evaluating successors.

Thomassin joined Delivery Hero in January 2014. He will be leaving to pursue another professional opportunity.

Emmanuel Thomassin, said: "I am proud of the many achievements we have reached together with so many talented leaders across our global organization. Delivery Hero's position in its strategic markets and its financial strength form a great base to continue the impressive trajectory of the company."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.