Delivery Hero: CFO Emmanuel Thomassin To Remain Until Sept.-end

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) announced the departure date of Emmanuel Thomassin, Chief Financial Officer. Thomassin will remain until the end of September 2024. The Supervisory Board is engaged in evaluating successors.

Thomassin joined Delivery Hero in January 2014. He will be leaving to pursue another professional opportunity.

Emmanuel Thomassin, said: "I am proud of the many achievements we have reached together with so many talented leaders across our global organization. Delivery Hero's position in its strategic markets and its financial strength form a great base to continue the impressive trajectory of the company."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.