Delivery Hero to close tech hubs in Turkey and Taiwan, cut jobs

December 18, 2023 — 03:53 am EST

Dec 18 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE said on Monday that it would close its global tech hubs in Turkey and Taiwan and adjust the headcount at its headquarters in Berlin.

The company has reduced the workforce of its Berlin headquarters and global service roles by around 13% this year, it said in a statement.

Delivery Hero has been focusing on reaching profitability while maintaining growth as investor confidence in the company started to wane after a pandemic-driven boost.

"While we believe that this is a necessary step as our business enters the next stage of its maturity, it does mean we will be letting go of employees who have made many valuable contributions in their time with us," it said in a statement.

The company did not say in the statement how many employees would be affected.

According to the company's half-year financial report, 47,208 employees were working at Delivery Hero as of June 30, 2023, down from 51,118 at the end of 2022.

