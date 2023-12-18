News & Insights

Delivery Hero to close hubs in Turkey and Taiwan, cut jobs

December 18, 2023 — 03:18 am EST

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov for Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero DHER.DE said on Monday that it would close its global tech hubs in Turkey and Taiwan and adjust the headcount at its headquarters in Berlin.

The company has reduced the workforce of its Berlin headquarters and global service roles by around 13% this year, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov, Editing by Rachel More)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; Amir.Orusov@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.