Delivery Hero to close hubs in Turkey and Taiwan, cut jobs

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero DHER.DE said on Monday that it would close its global tech hubs in Turkey and Taiwan and adjust the headcount at its headquarters in Berlin.

The company has reduced the workforce of its Berlin headquarters and global service roles by around 13% this year, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov, Editing by Rachel More)

