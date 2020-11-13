Delivery Hero to challenge recommendation by South Korean antitrust regulator

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero DHER.DE said it would not accept a recommendation by South Korea's antitrust watchdog for a sale of Delivery Hero's Yogiyo subsidiary to secure approval for its planned $4 billion takeover of food delivery app owner Woowa Brothers.

Speaking in an analyst call on Friday, Delivery Hero's Chief Executive Niklas Oestberg said the German company may instead suggest alternative remedies to sway the regulator.

Delivery Hero's shares dropped 9% after it announced the recommendation for a sale of Yogiyo by the case team of the Korea Fair Trade Commission on Friday. The Woowa Brothers deal was agreed in December 2019.

