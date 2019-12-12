Delivery Hero to buy S.Korea's Woowa Brothers for $4 billion

German food delivery company Delivery Hero has agreed to acquire its South Korean rival Woowa Brothers for $4 billion, Woowa Brothers said in a statement on Friday. Woowa Brothers said the companies will also create a joint venture in Singapore.

Woowa Brothers said the companies will also create a joint venture in Singapore to tap into the booming food delivery market in Asia.

