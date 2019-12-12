Delivery Hero to buy S.Korea's Woowa Brothers for $4 billion

SEOUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - German food delivery company Delivery Hero DHER.DE has agreed to acquire its South Korean rival Woowa Brothers for $4 billion, Woowa Brothers said in a statement on Friday.

Woowa Brothers said the companies will also create a joint venture in Singapore to tap into the booming food delivery market in Asia.

