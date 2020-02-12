Delivery Hero to buy 8.4 mln additional shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com

Germany-based food delivery group Delivery Hero SE said on Wednesday it will buy 8.4 million additional shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by entering into a forward share purchase agreement.

Food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com was forged by Dutch online service Takeaway's $7.8 billion acquisition of British food deliverer Just Eat.

The forward share purchase will restore the German-based company's exposure in Just Eat Takeaway.com to 10.6% after the dilution caused by the merger, Delivery Hero said.

Shares in Just Eat Takeaway.com began trading earlier this month and the Dutch firm must now wait for a final approval from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) before it will be able to merge operations and brands. The CMA's first probe is due to end March 5.

