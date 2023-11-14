Delivery Hero slightly lifts annual GMV outlook

Nov 14 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE slightly raised its full-year outlook on Tuesday after reporting a better-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for the third quarter.

The Berlin-based company now sees 2023 GMV growth at the upper end of its previous forecast range of 5-7% in constant currency terms.

The group generated a quarterly GMV, a common metric for delivery firms, of 11.69 billion euros ($12.50 billion), beating analysts' estimate of 11.57 billion in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9349 euros)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

