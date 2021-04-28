Delivery Hero sees further revenue spike in 2021 after strong Q1

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Delivery Hero expects revenues in a range of 6.1 billion to 6.6 billion euros this year, the German online food takeaway firm said on Wednesday, after its first-quarter revenues more than doubled as so-called quick commerce, which aims to deliver goods in as little as hour, gains traction.

April 28 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero DHER.DE expects revenues in a range of 6.1 billion to 6.6 billion euros this year, the German online food takeaway firm said on Wednesday, after its first-quarter revenues more than doubled as so-called quick commerce, which aims to deliver goods in as little as hour, gains traction.

The Berlin-based company, which reported 2.8 billion euros ($3.38 billion)in revenues for 2020, said it would keep investing in Dmarts, centrally located dedicated warehouses that cater only to online clients, and new markets such as Japan or Vietnam.

($1 = 0.8283 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Milla Nissi in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski )

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters