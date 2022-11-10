Delivery Hero sees core profit margin at 0.5% in 2023

Adds details from statement, context

Nov 10(Reuters) - German takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE said on Thursday it would achieve an adjusted core profit margin on gross merchandise value (GMV) of more than 0.5% in 2023, as it puts profitability over growth.

The Berlin-based company further narrowed its loss guidance for 2022 including Spanish delivery startup Glovo, and now expects a margin on adjusted core loss (EBITDA) at -1.4% to -1.5% of GMV, against previous guidance of -1.5% to -1.6%.

The guidance upgrade was driven by higher-than-expected adjusted EBITDA performance in the third quarter for both its platform and its rapidly expanding quick-commerce businesses, which aims to deliver groceries in as little as 10 to 15 minutes, the company said.

The firm, which had invested heavily in its divisions amid a boost to orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, has recently focused on reaching long-awaited profitability across the group amid easing competition.

It now sees GMV and revenue for the year to be at the lower end of the formerly forecast range of 44.7 billion to 46.9 billion euros and 9.8 billion to 10.4 billion euros respectively.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jan Harvey)

