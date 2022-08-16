Delivery Hero sees 7% growth in Q3 gross merchandise value

Specifies growth is quarter-on-quarter in headline, 1st paragraph, year-on-year in 3rd paragraph

Aug 16 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE on Tuesday forecast a 7% growth on the quarter in its third-quarter gross merchandise value (GMV) to 10.6 billion euros ($10.8 billion), after confirming its pre-released second-quarter results.

Including Barcelona-headquartered food delivery firm Glovo, in which Delivery Hero owns a majority stake, the group expects GMV to reach 11.5 billion euros for the three months to Sept. 30.

The Berlin-based firm confirmed its preliminary figures for the second quarter, including 18% GMV growth and a 38% rise in revenues on the year, and the updated full-year guidance it issued in July.

($1 = 0.9845 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Elena Vardon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi)

