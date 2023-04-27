Delivery Hero sees 2023 GMV growth of 5-7%

April 27 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE on Thursday forecast single-digit percentage growth in 2023 gross merchandise value (GMV), citing a "promising start" to the second quarter and expecting an acceleration in growth throughout the year.

The Berlin-based company expects its GMV to grow between 5% and 7% in constant currency this year.

