Delivery Hero sees 2023 GMV growth of 5-7%

Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

April 27, 2023 — 01:39 am EDT

Written by Anna Mackenzie and Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE on Thursday forecast single-digit percentage growth in 2023 gross merchandise value (GMV), citing a "promising start" to the second quarter and expecting an acceleration in growth throughout the year.

The Berlin-based company expects its GMV to grow between 5% and 7% in constant currency this year.

