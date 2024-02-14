News & Insights

Delivery Hero says cash flow generation will be enough to settle bond, debt maturities

February 14, 2024 — 02:01 am EST

Written by Linda Pasquini and Marleen Kaesebier for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Germany's Delivery Hero DHER.DE on Wednesday said it expected organic cash flow generation in the coming years to be more than sufficient to settle convertible bond and debt maturities, as it confirmed its preliminary full-year core profit figure.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 253.3 million euros for the year, compared to a loss of 623.6 million euros in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA is based on the reported currency and includes hyperinflationary accounting.

