Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations

Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

February 09, 2023 — 01:55 am EST

Written by Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

Adds context, details, share move

Feb 9 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability.

It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago but below analysts' average estimate of 44.87 billion euros in a company-provided poll.

After a boost to growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, Delivery Hero has focused on reaching long-awaited profitability as investor confidence in the rapidly expanding but mostly unprofitable sector started to wane.

The Berlin-based company confirmed its 2023 guidance for a positive margin on adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) to GMV of over 0.5%, while it still targets free cash flow break-even during the second half of 2023.

Shares slid 0.4% in Lang & Schwarz premarket trade and are seen among the worst performers on the German midcap index .MDAXI.

($1 = 0.9310 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.