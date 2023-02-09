Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations

Feb 9 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability.

It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago but below analysts' average estimate of 44.87 billion euros in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9310 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

