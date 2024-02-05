News & Insights

Delivery Hero reaches growth target

Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

February 05, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

Written by Tristan Veyet for Reuters ->

Feb 5 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE on Monday said its gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 6.8% in 2023, reaching its 5-7% guidance range.

The group generated a yearly GMV, a common metric for delivery firms, of 47.6 billion euros ($51.3 billion).

($1 = 0.9277 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.