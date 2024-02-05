Delivery Hero reaches growth target

Feb 5 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE on Monday said its gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 6.8% in 2023, reaching its 5-7% guidance range.

The group generated a yearly GMV, a common metric for delivery firms, of 47.6 billion euros ($51.3 billion).

($1 = 0.9277 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

