Delivery Hero raises FY sales outlook after strong Q2

July 28 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE raised its guidance for 2020 sales on Tuesday after nearly doubling quarterly revenues as coronavirus-related lockdowns continued to drive demand for meal delivery in the second quarter.

The Berlin-based company, which operates in over 40 countries, expects its 2020 revenues to come in between 2.6 billion euros and 2.8 billion euros ($3.05 billion-$3.28 billion), compared to its previous forecast for a range from 2.4 billion euros to 2.6 billion euros.

The company's second-quarter revenue came in at 612.1 million euros compared to 314.7 million euros in the year-ago period.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.