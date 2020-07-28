US Markets
Delivery Hero raises FY sales outlook after strong Q2

Linda Pasquini Reuters
German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero raised its guidance for 2020 sales on Tuesday after nearly doubling quarterly revenues as coronavirus-related lockdowns continued to drive demand for meal delivery in the second quarter.

The Berlin-based company, which operates in over 40 countries, expects its 2020 revenues to come in between 2.6 billion euros and 2.8 billion euros ($3.05 billion-$3.28 billion), compared to its previous forecast for a range from 2.4 billion euros to 2.6 billion euros.

The company's second-quarter revenue came in at 612.1 million euros compared to 314.7 million euros in the year-ago period.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)

