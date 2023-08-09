News & Insights

Delivery Hero raises 2023 revenue guidance

August 09, 2023 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by Linda Pasquini and Anna Mackenzie for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue outlook, after it swung to a profit in the second quarter on accelerating growth.

The Berlin-based company expects total segment revenue to grow around 15% this year, compared with its previous guidance for growth of around 10% in constant currency terms.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Anna Mackenzie in Gdansk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

