Delivery Hero raises 2023 revenue guidance

Aug 9 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue outlook, after it swung to a profit in the second quarter on accelerating growth.

The Berlin-based company expects total segment revenue to grow around 15% this year, compared with its previous guidance for growth of around 10% in constant currency terms.

