Delivery Hero Q4 Segment Revenues Up 21% YoY; GMV Up 9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) reported that its fourth quarter total segment revenues increased to 2.53 billion euros from 2.10 billion euros, prior year. GMV increased by 9% to 11.4 billion euros in the fourth quarter 2022.

The company improved its adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin by 3 percentage points to a negative 0.3% in the quarter.

The company ended fiscal 2022 with a cash balance of 2.4 billion euros.

Looking ahead, the company confirmed its adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin, as well as free cash flow guidance for fiscal 2023. The company also remains committed to reaching free cash flow break-even during the second half of 2023.

Delivery Hero also confirmed its 2030 ambitions.

