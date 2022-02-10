Markets

Delivery Hero Q4 GMV Rises; Sees FY22 Adj. EBITDA Break-even In Its Platform Business

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) reported fourth quarter Gross Merchandise Value or GMV of 9.6 billion euros, an increase of 39% from prior year. Total segment revenue was 1.9 billion euros, up 66%.

For full year 2021, GMV was 35.4 billion euros, an increase of 62%, slightly exceeding the given guidance of 33 to 35 billion euros. Total segment revenue was 6.6 billion euros, up 89%, the upper end of the forecast of 6.4 to 6.7 billion euros was almost reached. The adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin for 2021 was negative at 2.2%.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA break-even in its platform business and sets full-year guidance for the group's adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of around negative 1.0% to negative 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular