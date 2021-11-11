Delivery Hero Q3 Total Segment Revenue, GMV, Orders Climb; Now Sees FY21 Results At Top End Of View

Markets

(RTTNews) - German online food-delivery service Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE, DLVHF.OB) reported Thursday that its third-quarter total segment revenues climbed 89 percent to 1.79 billion euros from last year's 946.3 million euros.

Gross Merchandise Value or GMV increased 65 percent to 9.56 billion euros from 5.80 billion euros a year ago.

During the full quarter, the company processed an unprecedented 791 million orders, up 52 percent from prior year's 520.5 million.

Further, the company said its outlook for 2021, previously raised in the second quarter, was now further moved to the upper end of 33 billion euros to 35 billion euros GMV and the total segment revenue adjusted to the upper end of 6.4 billion euros to 6.7 billion euros. The expected adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin was confirmed at around -2 percent.

