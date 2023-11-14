News & Insights

Delivery Hero Q3 Segment Revenue, GMV Rise; Confirms FY23 Adj. EBITDA View, Lifts GMV Outlook

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE, DLVHF.OB), a German online food delivery firm, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter total segment revenues grew 8.6 percent to 2.71 billion euros from last year's 2.50 billion euros, as a result of improved monetization, driven by AdTech, service and subscription fees.

Total segment revenues increased 16.2 percent at constant currency rates.

Group Gross Merchandise Value or GMV increased 2.1 percent to 11.69 billion euros from last year's 11.45 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Delivery Hero said it is on track to improve adjusted EBITDA by more than 850 million euros, despite FX and hyperinflation headwinds.

The company said it now expects to see GMV growth in the upper range of 5 percent to 7 percent.

The company also confirmed it was on track to reach an adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of more than 0.5 percent for the full year and more than 1 percent in the second half.

