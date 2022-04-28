Delivery Hero Q1 Revenues Up 52% YoY; Confirms FY22 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) reported first-quarter total segment revenue of 2.1 billion euros, a 52% year-over-year growth. The GMV was up 31% reaching 10.1 billion euros, for the quarter.

Looking forward, Delivery Hero confirmed fiscal 2022 guidance of 44-45 billion euros GMV and 9.5-10.5 billion euros total segment revenue. The company expects that it will break even for its Platform business as early as fiscal 2022, while it expects to generate an adjusted EBITDA between 0 and 100 million euros, including Glovo, in fourth quarter 2022, committing to a positive adjusted EBITDA for the entire Group in fiscal 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.