Delivery Hero Q1 Revenue Up 21%; Raises FY24 Revenue Outlook

April 25, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE reported that, in its first quarter, the company achieved strong top-line performance, with GMV growth of 8% from a year ago, and double-digit revenue growth of 21%. Total segment revenues, CC, excluding hyperinflation adjustment was 3.02 billion euros, in the first quarter. GMV Group, CC, excluding hyperinflation adjustment was 12.1 billion euros, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2024, the company revised total segment revenue outlook to 18-21% from prior guidance of 15-17%. The company confirmed that it is fully on track to deliver adj. EBITDA of 725 million euros to 775 million euros, and positive Free Cash Flow in fiscal 2024.

