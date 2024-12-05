Delivery Hero price target raised to EUR 55 from EUR 42 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Delivery Hero (DLVHF) to EUR 55 from EUR 42 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DLVHF:
- Delivery Hero price target lowered to EUR 42 from EUR 50 at JPMorgan
- Delivery Hero price target raised to EUR 35 from EUR 29 at Deutsche Bank
- Delivery Hero price target raised to EUR 50 from EUR 43 at JPMorgan
- Delivery Hero downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi
- Delivery Hero initiated with a Buy at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.