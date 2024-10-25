Delivery Hero price target raised to EUR 50 from EUR 43 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Delivery Hero (DLVHF) to EUR 50 from EUR 43 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DLVHF:
- Delivery Hero downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi
- Delivery Hero initiated with a Buy at Stifel
- Delivery Hero price target raised to EUR 29 from EUR 25 at Deutsche Bank
- Delivery Hero price target raised to EUR 43 from EUR 37 at JPMorgan
- Delivery Hero price target raised to EUR 32 from EUR 30 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.