Delivery Hero posts FY core profit above guidance

February 05, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Written by Tristan Veyet and Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Takeaway company Delivery Hero DHER.DE on Monday posted above-guidance core profit for 2023 driven by healthy order growth, sending shares up 11.4% in early Frankfurt trade.

After the pandemic-driven boost to orders, delivery firms have focused on reaching long-awaited profitability as they struggle to retain customers.

The German firm posted full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of over 250 million euros, compared with a 623.6 million euro loss a year ago.

In mid-November, the company had said it expected adjusted EBITDA in 2023 of around 250 million euros.

For 2024, Delivery Hero is forecasting group GMV growth within a range of 7-9% as well as adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 725-775 million euros.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
