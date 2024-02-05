Delivery Hero posts FY core profit above guidance

Adds context, 2024 forecast, EBITDA, share move

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Takeaway company Delivery Hero DHER.DE on Monday posted above-guidance core profit for 2023 driven by healthy order growth, sending shares up 11.4% in early Frankfurt trade.

After the pandemic-driven boost to orders, delivery firms have focused on reaching long-awaited profitability as they struggle to retain customers.

The German firm posted full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of over 250 million euros, compared with a 623.6 million euro loss a year ago.

In mid-November, the company had said it expected adjusted EBITDA in 2023 of around 250 million euros.

For 2024, Delivery Hero is forecasting group GMV growth within a range of 7-9% as well as adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 725-775 million euros.

