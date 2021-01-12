Delivery Hero Launches DX Ventures - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) announced the launch of DX Ventures, an independently managed early-stage venture capital fund with a focus on investing in disruptive founder-led companies. DX Ventures currently has initial capital of 50 million euros to deploy globally.

Duncan McIntyre, Managing Director of DX Ventures, said: "Delivery Hero has built a strong track record of investing in leading technology companies and gained a deep understanding of the global delivery and food industries. We pride ourselves on being able to offer support to founders and the companies we invest in and guide them on their path to lasting success."

