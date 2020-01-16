Delivery Hero in 2.3 bln cash call to fund Woowa deal

Adds transaction details

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Food delivery group Delivery Hero DHER.DEraised almost 2.3 billion euros ($2.56 billion) over night from the sale of convertible bonds and new shares to help fund its $4 billion takeover of South Korea's food delivery app owner Woowa Brothers.

The German group said on Wednesday it received gross proceeds of 1.75 billion euros from two convertible bonds issues and 571 million euros from a capital increase in which it sold new shares equal to 4.3% of its equity capital.

($1 = 0.8969 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger, editing by Emma Thomasson)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.