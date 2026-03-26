Delivery Hero FY25 Net Loss Narrows, Adj. EBITDA Climbs; Sees Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DELHY, DHER.DE), a German online food ordering and delivery platform, reported Thursday narrower net loss in fiscal 2025 with higher revenues and slight growth in Gross Merchandise Value or GMV. The company also provided its outlook for fiscal year 2026, expecting growth.

The company noted that the annual performance, alongside the recent agreement for the sale of its food delivery operations in Taiwan, underscores its focus on disciplined capital allocation and confidence in its 2026 outlook.

In fiscal 2025, Delivery Hero reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 782.9 million euros, or 2.62 euros per share, compared to loss of 882.4 million euros or 3.10 euros per share a year ago .

The company's adjusted EBITDA, a key profitability metric, was 903.0 million euros, representing a 30.4 percent year-over-year improvement. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Gross Merchandise Value or GMV increased to 1.8 percent from 1.4 percent in the previous year.

The improved adjusted EBITDA performance in 2025 was driven by increased customer engagement across multiple verticals, supporting higher order frequency and improved unit economics.

Delivery Hero's revenue grew to 14.060 billion euros from 12.295 billion euros in the prior year. Total Segment Revenue, which includes the company's various business lines, increased 15.7 percent year-over-year to 14.803 billion euros.

GMV, a measure of the total value of orders processed, grew 0.9 percent to 49.20 billion euros, with the company's Quick Commerce GMV increasing by more than 30 percent year-over-year to over 7.5 billion euros.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Delivery Hero expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 910 million euros to 960 million euros. The company also forecasts Total Segment Revenue growth of 14-16 percent year-over-year on a like-for-like basis, and GMV growth of 8-10 percent year-over-year on a like-for-like basis.

Marie-Anne Popp, CFO of Delivery Hero, stated, "After making significant progress on profitability and Free Cash Flow in 2025, our 2026 target of €910-960 million adj. EBITDA and Free Cash Flow of more than €200 million reflects our intention to focus on investing in the customer proposition in 2026 and driving sustainable growth. Our latest financing and the proceeds from the planned sale of Taiwan operations will be used to improve our capital structure by extending maturities, repurchasing convertible bonds and paying down debt as well as for general corporate purposes."

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