Delivery Hero expects food delivery business breakeven in second half of 2022

Contributor
Shivani Tanna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Germany's Delivery Hero SE expects its food delivery business to break even during the second half of 2022, as demand soars with more people eating in since the pandemic began.

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Delivery Hero SE DHER.DE expects its food delivery business to break even during the second half of 2022, as demand soars with more people eating in since the pandemic began.

The company expects adjusted core earnings of up to 100 million euros ($113.24 million) in the fourth quarter, while investments related to its quick commerce business are estimated to peak in the first quarter and gradually decline thereafter.

The German group has grown rapidly during the coronavirus crisis and has invested heavily in the highly competitive quick commerce space, which aims to deliver goods in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.

Delivery Hero, which acquired a majority stake in Spanish delivery startup Glovo last month, said it is now holding about 83% of the company on a non-diluted basis.

($1 = 0.8831 euros)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters