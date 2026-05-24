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Delivery Hero Confirms Uber's EUR 33/shr Takeover Proposal

May 24, 2026 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Responding to press speculation, Delivery Hero SE (DELHY, DHER.DE) confirmed that Uber Technologies, Inc. made an indicative proposal of 33 euros per share regarding a potential takeover of the German online food ordering and delivery platform.

Delivery Hero said it remains fully focused on executing its strategic review process and will provide further updates as appropriate.

DHER.DE closed at 33.59 euros on May 22, marking a gain of 0.62 euros or 1.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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