Delivery Hero Confirms Uber's EUR 33/shr Takeover Proposal

(RTTNews) - Responding to press speculation, Delivery Hero SE (DELHY, DHER.DE) confirmed that Uber Technologies, Inc. made an indicative proposal of 33 euros per share regarding a potential takeover of the German online food ordering and delivery platform.

Delivery Hero said it remains fully focused on executing its strategic review process and will provide further updates as appropriate.

DHER.DE closed at 33.59 euros on May 22, marking a gain of 0.62 euros or 1.88%.

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