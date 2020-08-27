World Markets

Delivery Hero buys InstaShop to expand in Middle East, North Africa

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German online takeaway food group Delivery Hero said on Thursday it is acquiring online grocery service InstaShop after almost doubling its revenues in the first half of 2020.

Adds details

BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food group Delivery Hero DHER.DE said on Thursday it is acquiring online grocery service InstaShop after almost doubling its revenues in the first half of 2020.

InstaShop, launched in 2015, operates in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt and Lebanon and has an annualised gross merchandise volume of $300 million, Delivery Hero said.

It said the Dubai-based firm would continue to operate as an independent brand under the current leadership.

Berlin-based Delivery Hero said its takeover of InstaShop was based on a valuation of $360 million. The initial purchase price was $270 million, and the size of the deferred component to InstaShop's founding team will be dependent on growth and profitability in the future.

Delivery Hero, the newest member of Germany's blue-chip index DAX .GDAXI, said it expects continuous growth in the second half of the year as people order more from home due to coronavirus lockdowns.

Shares in Delivery Hero were down 1.7% in early Frankfurt trade.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal and Maria Sheahan)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular