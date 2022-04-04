Delivery Hero Backs FY22 Margin View, Sees Positive Adj EBITDA In FY23 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German online delivery service Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE, DLVHF.OB) Monday confirmed that it expects fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of around negative 1 percent to negative 1.2 percent.

The Integrated Verticals segment is now expected to contribute an adjusted EBITDA of up to negative 525 million euros, compared to previous outlook of negative 525 million euros to 550 million euros.

For the Platform business, the company confirmed the previous guidance and expects to generate a positive adjusted EBITDA.

Further, for fiscal 2023, the company expects positive adjusted EBITDA for the entire group, including Glovo.

In the first two months of 2022, the company generated GMV and Total Segment Revenue growth of 30 percent and 53 percent year-over-year, respectively, on a pro forma basis.

In addition, the company announced the launch of 1.4 billion euros -equivalent debt financing syndication. The transaction comprises of a $825 million term facility, a 300 million euros term facility and a 375 million euros revolving credit facility.

The Term Facilities will have a maturity of 5.25 years. Concurrently with the signing of the Term Facilities, the Company expects to enter into a revolving credit facility in the amount of 375 million euros with a consortium of banks. The RCF will have an initial maturity of 3 years, with two 1-year extension options.

The proceeds from the Term Facilities will be used for general corporate purposes, including potential refinancing of convertible debt at maturity, working capital and guarantees.

