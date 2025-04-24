Markets

Delivery Hero Announces Notable Progress On Profitability In Q1; On Track To Meet 2025 Guidance

April 24, 2025 — 02:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero reported that its first-quarter Group Gross Merchandise Value, or GMV was 12.4 billion euros, up 9% on a like-for-like basis year-over-year. Outside of South Korea, Delivery Hero increased GMV by 22%. Total Segment Revenue growth was 22% on a like-for-like basis to 3.5 billion euros. The company said its profitability continued to increase in first quarter of 2025, with notable improvements in the adjusted EBITDA margin.

Marie-Anne Popp, CFO of Delivery Hero, said: "Delivery Hero is focused on balancing growth, profitability and cash flow generation and our first quarter results reflect this strategy. In addition, we bought back convertible bonds to reduce debt in the first quarter, which increases our financial flexibility. We are on track to meet our guidance for 2025."

Also, Delivery Hero published audited fiscal 2024 financial statements. In fiscal 2024, the Group achieved GMV growth of 8%, reaching 48.8 billion euros, and Total Segment Revenue growth was 22%, amounting to 12.8 billion euros.

Delivery Hero announced on April 23, 2025, that it will cease operations in Thailand on May 23, 2025.

