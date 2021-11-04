Delivery app Rappi says no action taken regarding eventual IPO

BOGOTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Delivery app Rappi said on Thursday it has taken no action yet regarding an eventual initial public offering, after co-founder Juan Pablo Ortega was quoted in media reports saying the company would prepare listing paperwork in the first half of 2022.

"Regarding the declaration of Juan Pablo Ortega we would like to clarify that as of today, no conversations or external actions have been initiated regarding an eventual IPO for Rappi," the SoftBank-backed 9434.T company said in a statement.

"Mr Ortegas's declarations are personal feelings that do not represent our company goals, steps, or actual moment of Rappi."

