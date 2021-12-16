Delivery app Gopuff raises $1.5 bln - source

Changes sourcing

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Food and grocery delivery platform Gopuff has raised $1.5 billion in a financing round led by Guggenheim Partners, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Philadelphia-based company, which operates in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and England, was valued at around $15 billion after a funding round in July.

